Karina Moskalevich, Alpha Affiliates: “Staying on top of the latest trends and technologies is crucial for our employees”

Karina Moskalevich, Team Lead HR at Alpha Affiliates, discusses how the company’s HR strategies foster innovation, strengthen collaboration, and keep employees engaged in the fast-evolving igaming industry.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Alpha Affiliates’ team lead HR, Karina Moskalevich, shared insights into the working culture within the company, the recruitment process for top talent and the strategies the HR department employs to foster a strong ecosystem of cooperation and growth.

In addition, Moskalevich revealed how internal programmes, such as Alpha Talk, allow employees to develop, exchange knowledge, and stay ahead of industry trends.

Alpha Affiliates has a strong reputation for innovation and creativity. How does the HR department foster a culture of innovation among employees?

Our HR team is deeply committed to fostering employee growth through knowledge exchange and collaboration. One of our standout initiatives is Alpha Talk — an internal platform for presentations and sharing insights. It’s an incredible opportunity for our team to hone their skills in communicating ideas and showcasing innovative thinking.

So far, we’ve hosted several successful sessions where employees have shared their expertise and best practices. We want to take these initiatives beyond internal discussions, sharing our knowledge with a broader audience. We’re particularly excited about participating in an upcoming event in Cyprus, which will allow us to share insights with industry peers and strengthen our standing as leaders in innovation and creativity within the igaming space.

In addition, we’ve implemented a performance review system to assess and recognise each employee’s contributions. This approach enhances feedback and encourages innovation by highlighting successful ideas and supporting their realization.

With 10+ years of experience in igaming, what has been the biggest challenge in attracting and retaining top talent, and how have you overcome it?

The igaming industry is fast-paced and fiercely competitive, and our biggest challenge has been crafting a recruitment strategy that caters to the sector’s unique dynamics. We focus on precisely defining candidate profiles, knowing exactly what kind of talent we need and where we can find the best candidates.

Yet, it’s not just about technical skills — soft skills are equally critical. We pay close attention to candidates’ interpersonal qualities, as these play a key role in their successful integration into our team.

The success of our hiring and retention efforts is also largely thanks to our outstanding in-house recruitment team. Their expertise enables us to maintain a high-quality, efficient hiring process while working seamlessly with hiring managers. On average, it takes us 16-18 days to fill a position, with an offer acceptance rate of over 85 per cent. Over the past 10 months, amidst steady company growth, we’ve welcomed 97 new team members. These metrics reflect our well-optimized talent pipeline and ability to adapt swiftly to market changes—ensuring we build a capable team ready to deliver outstanding results.

Teamwork is a core value at Alpha Affiliates. What strategies or initiatives do you implement to strengthen collaboration across different teams?

Alpha Affiliates is fostering collaboration across teams, which is a crucial priority, and we employ several strategies to achieve this. Our thorough onboarding process is a cornerstone of our approach, which helps new hires integrate quickly and contribute effectively. As part of this, employees gain access to a comprehensive knowledge base filled with essential information about projects, procedures, and company standards — simplifying cross-team collaboration and helping employees get the answers they need.

We also host regular “Onboarding Days” to help new hires settle into their roles faster, get to know colleagues from other departments and understand how different functions contribute to the company.

We publish a company-wide digest featuring updates and achievements from all departments to enhance transparency. This allows everyone to stay informed about ongoing projects and see how their work relates to our broader objectives.

We’ve also introduced a Random Coffee Bot that facilitates informal meetings between colleagues from different departments and locations. It’s a simple yet effective way to broaden networks internally and encourage collaboration across functions.

Beyond that, we hold regular team-building and corporate events, allowing employees to spend time together in a more relaxed environment. This fosters a closer, more cohesive atmosphere, positively impacting productivity and the quality of collaborative work.

In the rapidly evolving igaming industry, how do you ensure your employees stay updated with the latest skills and trends? What kind of professional development opportunities are available?

We recognise that staying on top of the latest trends and technologies is crucial for our employees. We regularly send our team members to major international igaming conferences to support this. This gives them up-to-date insights and opportunities to exchange knowledge with industry leaders.

In addition, we offer a company-funded internal professional development program. Employees have access to a wide range of courses and training sessions, covering both technical and leadership skills. This ensures our team members always advance their competencies and stay competitive in a fast-moving market.

What sets Alpha Affiliates apart from other companies regarding employee experience, and how do you ensure that your team remains motivated and engaged?

What truly sets Alpha Affiliates apart is our open corporate culture. We hold regular meetings with the CEO and HR, creating a space where employees can ask questions about the company’s direction and receive honest, transparent answers.

Our biggest asset is our culture of openness and mutual support. We want every team member to feel like a valued part of the company, where their input matters and is considered when making decisions. This spirit of collaboration and shared purpose drives us to achieve outstanding results.