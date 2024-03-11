Allwyn’s UK National Lottery issues clarification amid concerns over rule change

There has been a change in the way some prizes can be collected.

UK.- The British National Lottery, now operated by Allwyn, has issued a clarification about changes to the rules for how some prizes are collected. There is a new process for claiming prizes ranging from £500.01 to £50,000 on tickets bought via retail outlets due to the expiration of the National Lottery’s contract with the Post Office.

Previously, such prizes could only be collected in the form of cheques from Post Office shops. However, players now need to verify their winning numbers online or over the phone before sending their ticket via the post, which means that collecting on the prizes takes longer.

A spokesperson for Allwyn said: “This is a new claims process following the Post Office’s decision to no longer pay National Lottery retail prizes between £500.01 and £50,000. As a result, we’re experiencing a high volume of players contacting us.

“We’re sorry for any delays and have increased the number of colleagues to assist players with their claims, which is helping them get their prizes more quickly. We’d like to reassure any affected players that they will receive their prizes and to remind them that prizes of up to £500 can still be paid out in store.”

Allwyn took over the running of the National Lottery in February after winning the Gambling Commission’s tender for the fourth licence. It’s the first time since the lottery’s inception in 1994 that an operator other than Camelot UK won the licence to run the franchise. Camelot had commenced legal proceedings over the decision, but Allwyn finally bought both Camelot UK and Camelot’s US lottery systems business.