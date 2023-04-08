Allwyn sets eyes on Irish National Lottery

The new operator of the British National Lottery is reportedly looking to add Ireland to its expanding portfolio.

Ireland.- Media reports suggest that the Czech Republic’s Allwyn Entertainment is looking to make a hop over the sea to acquire the Irish National Lottery.

Allwyn has already bought the British National Lottery operator Camelot UK from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) ahead of its own assumption of the next lottery licence in 2024. Now it apparently has its sights on Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), which also belongs to the Canadian pension program.

Rumours of a possible sale of the Irish National Lottery began last month, after the OTPP also offloaded its US-based Camelot Lottery Solutions to Allwyn. The Financial Times and the Irish Times have reported that Allwyn will again be the likely buyer. They say it’s working with UBS bankers to target a 90 per cent purchase of PLI.

Allwyn won the British Gambling Commission’s tender for a new 10-year National Lottery licence to start in 2024. Camelot, which has run the lottery since its inception in 1994, initially launched a legal challenge against the regulator’s decision, but reached an agreement to sell up tp Allwyn.

However, Allwyn would be likely to face competiton for the Irish National Lottery. Reports suggest four international companies are considering making bids.

The Irish Times says that Australia’s Lottery Corporation, the former Tabcorp lotteries and keno business, France’s Française des Jeux (FDJ), Scientific Games and International Game Technology (IGT).

A “person working on the sale” was quoted as saying: “Look at the lottery operators that have the money and that are looking for growth. That’s a list that is long enough to have a competitive process but it’s also short enough to be very tailored with only super motivated buyers.”

Whoever does buy PLI, would already have a business up and running with 10 years left on the current lottery licence. They would then have to apply for a new 20-year-licence when that expires.

Meanwhile, Allwyn UK and Vodafone have announced a partnership to renew the technology infrastructure for the UK National Lottery. Vodafone will supply IoT connectivity and broadband as a private secure network for all retail locations.

It will host the lottery in its UK data centres and provide Allwyn with Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity for all offices. It will also provide digital skills training for retailers.

Nick Gliddon, UK Business Director at Vodafone, said: “We understand the role that digital technology can play in transforming a business and improving customer experience. Since the lottery began, local shops have used pen and paper at lottery kiosks, and despite significant technological shifts, not much has changed.

“This partnership is a significant digital step forward that will help high street retailers keep up with changing consumer patterns, engage new audiences, and support Allwyn in reinvigorating the UK National Lottery so that it can continue to raise funds for good causes.”

Robert Chvatal, Interim-CEO of Allwyn UK, said: “What we have now, with Vodafone, is a clearly defined scope and plan that will lead to numerous improvements on the current technology offer. In line with this improvement, there will be a number of benefits for retailers.

“Physical retail is a critically important part of our plan to grow the National Lottery and this is just one of the many things we are committed to doing over the course of the Fourth Licence to better support our retail partners with the investment and equipment they need to grow their own businesses.”