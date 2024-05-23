Allwyn names Ifor Evans as group chief technology officer

Evans joins Allwyn from Bally’s Corp.

Czech Republic.- Allwyn International has named Ifor Evans as group chief technology officer. Starting on June 1, he will join the Czech gambling giant from US-based Bally’s Corp, where he has served as Group Chief Technology Officer since 2019.

Evans, who will replace Tony Khatskevich, has over 25 years of experience in IT management and project leadership. Earlier in his career, he worked at Lazada Group. Khatskevich, who was in the position for almost six years, has been named as a corporate advisor to the CEO and board.

Evans said: “I am delighted to join Allwyn as Group Chief Technology Officer. The company’s commitment to social impact is clear worldwide. I look forward to developing better lotteries and new game formats with cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking.”

Allwyn Group CEO Robert Chvátal said: “We are excited to have Ifor as our new Group Chief Technology Officer to enhance our lottery innovations. Allwyn aims to make its lotteries more entertaining and attractive to new audiences, having a greater positive impact on society.”

Allwyn Q1 forecast

Allwyn has announced that it expects to post revenue of €2bn to €2.05bn in its first quarterly results since taking over the UK’s National Lottery licence. The result would be €500m higher than in Q1 last year.

The company said it had seen robust GGR growth across most of its markets as it continues to focus on organic growth. It noted strong igaming performance in Austria and double-digit growth in its native Czech Republic. It expects adjusted EBITDA of €355m-€365m.