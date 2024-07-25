Allwyn launches Paris 2024 campaign for UK National Lottery

The lottery operator is launching special products and will host homecoming events.

UK.- Allwyn UK is promoting the National Lottery’s support for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in a new campaign across TV, radio and assets at its 40,000-strong retail partner network.

Allwyn is the main supporter of Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes. It launched a special edition Team GB and ParalympicsGB £1 scratchcard last month. Retailers have received a double-sided dispenser POS to promote it. Upcoming events will include three special event draws: a £15m Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw on August 3 which is expected to boost sales by up to 53 per cent, a EuroMillions 10 UK Millionaires draw on August 16 and a final £15m draw on September 7.

Allwyn will also host homecoming events: the National Lottery’s Team GB Homecoming in Manchester on August 17 and the National Lottery’s ParalympicsGB Homecoming in Birmingham on September 12.

Allwyn said the campaign “celebrates the unique and authentic role that The National Lottery plays in the journeys of Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes to the 2024 Games, and the players who helped them get there simply by buying a ticket.”

Allwyn’s director of retail, Alex Green, said: “We’re excited to be launching this unmissable Paris 2024 campaign that champions National Lottery player support for Team GB and ParalympicsGB at the Paris 2024 Games. Their support continues to be absolutely vital to the success of our athletes, and so it made perfect sense to centre the campaign on National Lottery players to celebrate and thank them for the impact they’ve made.

“We’ve also got lots happening in retail to create a real in-store buzz around the Games – with special event draws, Scratchcards and eye-catching POS. Then to really take the celebrations up a notch, we’ll be hosting two huge National Lottery Homecoming events which players and retailers will have the chance to get free tickets to. As well as celebrating the Games, this incredible Paris 2024 activity will help shopkeepers boost their National Lottery sales and sales commission, all while helping to raise even more money for National Lottery-funded projects.”

In May, Allwyn announced the relocation of its UK National Lottery operations to new offices near its current location. It will remain in Watford but will move to a new development, The Clarendon Works in Clarendon Road, by spring of next year.

The new site is still being built by the developer Regal and is set to be finished next month. Allwyn said it chose The Clarendon Works because it will be powered by renewable energy. It has agreed to pre-let 63,527 sq ft, occupying six floors of the grade-A development. The existing offices in Tolpits Lane offices in Watford were inherited from Camelot UK, which Allwyn bought before taking over the lottery licence itself this year.

Last month, it was decided that Northern & Shell’s lawsuit against the Gambling Commission in which it seeks damages because it lost the National Lottery tender, will be held next year. The Health Lottery operator, which is owned by Richard Desmond, claims the British regulator mishandled the tender process.

Meanwhile, Allwyn announced plans to cut its remaining ties with Russia’s Gazprom amid criticism from UK MPs over the time it was taking. Allwyn International has reported revenue of €2.1bn for Q1 2024, a rise of 28 per cent year-on-year.