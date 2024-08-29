Alfastreet unveils new gaming solutions at G2E 2024

Visitors can join Alfastreet at its stand from October 8 to 10.

Press release.- Alfastreet has announced its attendance at the Global Gaming Expo 2024 Las Vegas and invited visitors to “witness the unveiling of its groundbreaking solutions, showcased in a well-structured, two-level layout that will inspire its casino floor transformation.”

Fresh gaming experiences

Alfastreet stated that its latest modular cabinets V5 and V8 Roulette offer unparalleled flexibility, accommodating player groups of all sizes. The configurations can be easily expanded with additional playing stations to meet the visitor casino’s evolving needs.

Vision terminal boasts a sleek design and compact footprint. This versatile machine can be used as a standalone unit or integrated into multi-station configurations.

Alfastreet terminals can now be enhanced with Game Pods: captivating add-ons with illuminated signage, game-specific graphics, and additional gaming features that will fuel a vibrant and engaging atmosphere.

Customers can create a private gaming experience with Play Bay, a unique three-terminal setup with a wide range of customization options. They can choose from Vision or Verso terminals, or a mix of both, and even select one or more Game Pod options.

Reimagined classics

Alfastreet’s most popular products are now available with a contemporary design and the latest game features. Its standalone roulette and dice wheels can easily integrate into your existing setup or become the focal point of your casino floor. The redesigned Verso offers enhanced functionality, simplified maintenance, and a reduced environmental impact, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the gaming industry.

Visit Alfastreet at Global Gaming Expo 2024

Visitors can join Alfastreet at stand number 2448 from October 8 to 10 to discover how the company is shaping the future of gaming. Experience the cutting-edge technology, customizable features, and electrifying gameplay that sets us apart.

