Alfastreet gears up for growing demand

With a projected 25 per cent year-on-year growth, the company is on track for a record-breaking year.

Press release.- Alfastreet is rapidly increasing production by 20 per cent to keep up with a surge in interest for their innovative products. While the first quarter played out as planned, a significant rise in orders at the end of April prompted a swift response.

CEO Tjaša Luin explains: “Our initial projections for 2024 were conservative. Trade fair participation didn’t suggest a major demand increase. However, numerous proposals quickly turned into confirmed orders, exceeding our expectations.”

Preparing for a strong second-half

To address this demand, Alfastreet has implemented several key strategies. They are hiring new staff to strengthen both production and development teams, aiming for a minimum 5 per cent growth in development by year’s end. They have also increased material supply to ensure a smooth production flow throughout the busy second half. There is a strong focus on their cutting-edge V-line, with the redesigned Verso terminal anticipated to be a major success in 2024.

A new era at G2E Las Vegas

Alfastreet is getting ready for the big G2E Las Vegas show, as they are giving their brand a whole new look with the latest V-line series in the spotlight. This fresh focus marks a new chapter for the company – one built upon the foundation laid at the January ICE London fair.

Global reach and continued growth

Orders are arriving from a diverse international clientele, spanning markets like France, Croatia, Serbia, Panama, Colombia, and Asia. With larger orders forecast from September onward and a projected 25 per cent year-on-year growth, Alfastreet is on track for a record-breaking year.

See also: Tjasa Luin, CEO of Alfastreet: “My 20 years at Alfastreet have been a wealth of invaluable experience”

Recruiting top talent in a competitive market

Despite the positive outlook, Alfastreet recognizes the competitive hiring environment. The rise of online gaming has intensified competition for skilled personnel, particularly in development roles like programmers, IT engineers, service technicians, and product managers. Alfastreet remains committed to attracting top talent to fuel their ongoing development initiatives.

As Ms. Luin points out, “We accept applications year-round. We’re confident we can expand our development team by at least 5 per cent by the end of the year and launch exciting new projects for our customers as soon as possible.”