Alfastreet provides superiorly crafted electronic table games to North American Casinos

KGM has installed Alfrastreet electronic table games across the US, as well as in Ontario, Canada

KGM Gaming is proud to be the exclusive North American provider of Alfrastreet’s premium line of electronic table games.

Press release.- An industry leader, Alfastreet has become synonymous with superior craftsmanship and quality. With a special emphasis on sleek and simplistic design, Alfrastreet’s multi-player gaming devices provide a stellar experience for all casino guests.

With humble beginnings in a small shop in Central Europe, Alfastreet has become the go-to manufacturer for Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, Craps, Big Six, Sic-Bo, and other popular casino gaming tables.

In 2018, in partnership with KGM, the company unveiled a Lucky 8 Roulette, MultiTouch, Big Bang, and other products to enhance the gaming experience in American casinos.

“We are proud to be a long-time partner with Alfastreet. With a 25-year legacy of developing high-end electronic table games, Alfastreet has built an incredible presence with installs throughout the World. KGM has expanded on their experience and deployed units throughout the United States. We are currently preparing to bring new Alfastreet products and features to the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) and are excited to see what the future holds,” Jason Peters, President and CEO of KGM, said.

With 74 licences in North America, KGM has installed Alfrastreet electronic table games across the US, as well as in Ontario, Canada.

Paired with KGM’s unmatched customer service and 24/7 support, Alfastreet table games provide casinos and their guests with a wide array of benefits.