Alabama House passes casino, lottery, and sports betting bills

US.- Bills that would allow lottery, casinos and sports betting in Alabama has been approved by the House of Representatives. The package, that now moves forward to the state Senate, comprises House Bill 151, would give voters a say on gambling in November, and enacting legislation, House Bill 152.

HB 152, introduced by Chris Blackshear and Andy Whitt proposes the regulation and taxation of sports wagering, a state lottery and casino-style games at retail casinos and gaming establishments across the state. The legislation would establish an Alabama Gaming Commission, which would regulate wagering, and an Alabama Lottery Corporation, the administrator of the state lottery. A Gaming Enforcement Division would be created to police all gaming activities and illicit wagering.

HB 152 would tax casino-style gaming at 24 per cent with 95 per cent of revenue allocated to a gaming trust fund. Sports betting would be taxed at 17 per cent, with the majority of revenue directed to the fund. A portion would go to law enforcement. The state’s gaming trust fund would see some funds distributed to mental health care.

The Legislative Services Agency estimated the state could receive as much as $900m from the lottery, casinos, and sports betting. That includes revenue that would come from a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The legislation calls for the governor to try to negotiate a compact with the tribe.