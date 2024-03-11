Alabama Senate approves lottery gambling bill

The bill will return to the House.

US.- The Alabama Senate has advanced a new version of proposed gambling legislation. The proposal would allow a state lottery and electronic wagering machines at several locations in the state. The legislation has to return to the House of Representatives, whichhas passed a previous version. If it wins final approval in the legislature, it would go on the ballot for voter approval on September 10.

The Alabama Gambling Control Act would create a new nine-member Alabama Gambling Commission that would oversee the lottery and the pari-mutuel betting. It would repeal 17 local constitutional amendments that allow bingo and put all gambling, including charity bingo and raffles, under the regulation of the Gambling Commission.

The bill would allow pari-mutuel gambling on horse racing and dog racing, simulcast races, and computerised historical horse racing machines at seven locations. The pari-mutuel betting and machines would be at the state’s four former greyhound tracks in Birmingham, Mobile, Greene County, and Macon County, at what are now bingo halls in Houston County and Lowndes County, and one additional site in Greene County. Those facilities would not be able to offer casino games or electronic bingo.

The bill calls for the governor to negotiate a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.