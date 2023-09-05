AGA kicks off Responsible Gaming Education Month

The AGA has released details from a new consumer survey.

It’s the 25th anniversary of the AGA’s annual initiative.

US.- The American Gaming Association (AGA)’s 25th Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) started this week. It launched the initiative providing new consumer survey data showing the strength of responsible gaming awareness.

It said consumers report high levels of responsible gaming engagement, with 84 per cent of past-year gamblers aware of at least one responsible gaming resource, including 91 per cent of sports bettors.

Past-year gamblers reported high confidence in the effectiveness of responsible gaming tools, policies and initiatives. Three-quarters or more of players considered the following measures effective to encourage responsible play:

Deposit limits (85 per cent)

Time limits (78 per cent)

Wager limits (77 per cent)

Employee training (77 per cent)

Industry code of conduct (75 per cent)

AGA vice president, responsibility Cait DeBaun said: “Our industry’s success is based on earning customer trust, providing safeguards for responsible gaming, and implementing tools that our customers engage to bet responsibly. Today’s data shows our united effort to elevate responsible gaming is clearly resonating with players and shaping a safer gaming landscape.”

RGEM 2023 features four weekly themes:

Empowering Customers to Play Responsibly | Sept. 1-10

Legal, Regulated Gaming Protects Players | Sept. 11-17

Building a Responsible Gaming Culture Within | Sept. 18-24

Advancing Responsible Gaming with Research | Sept. 25-30

“This month provides a focused opportunity for the gaming community to come together to highlight and advance our efforts,” continued DeBaun. “We look forward to joining with our members, regulators, leagues, media and all stakeholders to uphold our collective responsibility for responsibility.”

