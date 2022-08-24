AGA announces Gaming Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The American Gaming Association announced the Gaming Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Press release.- The American Gaming Association (AGA) announced the Gaming Hall of Fame Class of 2022, honouring three leaders for their noteworthy contributions to the industry:

Gavin Isaacs , former president and CEO, Scientific Games Corporation and current chairman, Games Global

, former president and CEO, Scientific Games Corporation and current chairman, Games Global Virginia McDowell , former president and CEO, Isle of Capri Casinos and current non-executive director, Entain plc and cofounder, Global Gaming Women

, former president and CEO, Isle of Capri Casinos and current non-executive director, Entain plc and cofounder, Global Gaming Women Michael Rumbolz, former CEO, Everi Holdings, Inc. and current executive chairman of the board, Everi Holdings, Inc.

“Gavin, Virginia and Mike have each helped transform the gaming industry in their own significant ways,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “From leading casino and manufacturing operations across the country to serving in a multitude of board and advisory roles, their influence has spanned the U.S. and global gaming industry—and we are all better off for it.”

Since 1989, the Gaming Hall of Fame has recognized gaming legends, pioneers and business leaders for their lasting impacts on the industry. The Class of 2022 will be honoured during an invitation-only induction ceremony at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas this October.

“The Gaming Hall of Fame is comprised of individuals that have pushed the industry forward through innovation, leadership and excellence. This year’s inductees are well-deserving additions to its ranks,” said AGA chairman of the board and Hard Rock International chairman and Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen. “I look forward to celebrating their contributions alongside the entire gaming industry at G2E 2022.”

See also: AGA releases updated anti-money laundering guide

The AGA requests the Biden administration partner with the gaming industry on the government’s ongoing efforts

As federal officials begin implementing the Digital Assets Executive Order, the AGA requests the Biden administration work with the gaming industry.

The background: President Biden’s executive order puts in motion a “whole-of-government effort” to promote the appropriate principles, standards and best practices for governing digital assets (e.g., cryptocurrencies, NFTs, etc.).

Looking ahead: The use of digital assets in gaming is under consideration by many gaming companies and regulators as the industry explores new payment options. Given gaming’s unique needs around AML compliance, it’s crucial the industry receives specific and appropriate guidance as federal regulation of these assets ramps up.