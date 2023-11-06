Affinity Interactive completes sale of Rail City Casino

Affinity Interactive’s affiliates have completed the previously announced sale o to Truckee Gaming.

US.- Omni-channel gambling business Affinity Interactive (AI) has announced that its affiliates have completed the previously announced sale of Rail City Casino in Sparks, Nevada, to Truckee Gaming. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Andrei Scrivens, chief executive officer of Affinity Interactive, said: “Rail City has been a beloved local establishment for decades, and AI has delivered on its mission to provide value, entertainment, and variety to its customers. We thank all the Rail City employees for their valued contributions and wish them the best of luck under Truckee Gaming’s stewardship.

“For AI, with a sharpened focus on our remaining gaming properties, we believe our business is well positioned for continued success. We remain committed to pursuing other compelling investment opportunities that align with our growth strategy and where we can provide customers with innovative gaming experiences.”

Affinity Interactive recently announced the appointment of Halise Ekmen Uysal as chief financial officer. Ekmen Uysal oversees the company’s finances, planning for growth initiatives across its casinos and digital and media platforms, including Daily Racing Form, DRF Bets and DRF Sports.

In March, Affinity Interactive named Scott Butera as chief executive of its Sports Information Group (SIG) arm and Brad Egnor as chief marketing officer for artificial intelligence (AI). They assumed the positions on April 1.