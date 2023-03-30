Affinity Interactive appoints Scott Butera and Brad Egnor to executive team

Scott Butera and Brad Egnor will assume their new roles on April 1.

The company has named Scott Butera as chief executive of Sports Information Group and Brad Egnor as chief marketing officer for artificial intelligence.

US.- Omni-channel gambling business Affinity Interactive has named Scott Butera as chief executive of its Sports Information Group (SIG) arm and Brad Egnor as chief marketing officer for artificial intelligence (AI). They will assume the positions tomorrow (April 1).

With more than two decades of executive gaming experience, Butera will be responsible for signing partnerships and ventures that leverage SIG’s Daily Racing Form content and brand. He will also oversee the expansion of advance deposit and sports betting capabilities. He previously served as president of Fubo Gaming.

Egnor will be responsible for enhancing AI digital performance marketing capabilities across business units, including casino, Daily Racing Form, and DRF Bets. He held similar positions at San Manuel Casino and Resorts Worlds Casino New York City.

Andrei Scrivens, chief executive of Affinity Interactive, said: “Affinity Interactive is thrilled to welcome Scott and Brad to our leadership team, and we are certain that they will be valuable additions in helping us create deeper customer engagement and further captivate diverse audiences.

“As AI continues to lead the way in meeting the growing demand for online gaming products and omni-channel casinos, Scott and Brad bring relevant skills, networks and experiences that will inform our business strategy. We look forward to taking AI’s digital marketing performance to the next level and providing customers with a truly exceptional gaming experience.”

Butera commented: “I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic, well-respected company and look forward to working closely with Andrei, Jim, Brad and the entire Affinity Interactive team to continue building on Sports Information Group’s world class digital offering.

“The industry is at a turning point, and AI is at the forefront of the next frontier where media, technology and gaming come together to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. DRF’s content and brand is unparalleled, and I could not be more excited to bring to life their potential in new ways for the entire AI platform.”

Egnor added: “Affinity Interactive is a clear leader in today’s gaming ecosystem and I am excited to join the AI team as we build on the company’s continued momentum. Together, we will continue to grow each platform’s dedicated following and foster even stronger customer relationships across the AI network to drive the company to new heights.”

At the end of 2022, Kambi Group entered into a partnership to provide its online and on-property sportsbook to Affinity Interactive, to power AI’s upcoming retail, digital and online sports betting offering, DRF Sports.

The multi-year partnership provides AI with access to Kambi’s best-in-class betting solutions, from compliance provision and odds compiling to customer intelligence and risk management, all built on Kambi’s proprietary software platform.