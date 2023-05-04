Affinity Interactive names Halise Ekmen Uysal as chief financial officer

Uysal has more than 20 years of finance and accounting leadership experience.

US.- Omni-channel gambling business Affinity Interactive (AI) has announced the appointment of Halise Ekmen Uysal as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Ekmen Uysal will oversee the company’s finances, planning for growth initiatives across its casinos and digital and media platforms, including Daily Racing Form, DRF Bets and DRF Sports.

Ekmen Uysal has more than 20 years of finance and accounting leadership experience in roles of increasing responsibility, from property-level management to the C-suite. She served as chief finance, strategy and transformation officer for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which included the Chumash Casino Resort. She also worked at Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 12 years.

Andrei Scrivens, chief executive officer of Affinity Interactive, said: “Halise is an accomplished finance executive across the gaming and hospitality industries, and we are excited to welcome her to AI as our new CFO. Her track record of driving sustainable financial results while building high-performing, diverse teams will benefit all of AI’s businesses and help us execute on our strategic priorities.”

James J. Zenni Jr., chairman of Affinity Interactive, added: “The addition of Halise to the management team further strengthens AI’s leadership across its entire platform of premier casinos, online gaming offerings and digital media. I’m confident her two decades of diverse finance experience and extensive business acumen will be valuable across the organization as AI builds on its positive momentum, delivers world-class customer experiences and drives continued growth.”

Uysal commented: “Affinity Interactive is at the forefront of gaming innovation with a unique portfolio of technology, digital and media assets, and I look forward to joining the talented and hard-working team. Together with Andrei, Jim and the rest of the leadership team, I’m excited to execute on the company’s compelling growth opportunities and contribute to its continued success as a gaming leader.”

In March, Affinity Interactive named Scott Butera as chief executive of its Sports Information Group (SIG) arm and Brad Egnor as chief marketing officer for artificial intelligence (AI). They assumed the positions on April 1.