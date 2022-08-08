A lucky Joo Casino’s player caught the MEGA on Mystery Drops

The player tried their luck on promo Mystery Drops and got a big prize in a single day. Let’s find out what the player thinks about their win.

Press release.- The end of July is a fortunate one for Joo Casino‘s players. One of them caught a MEGA prize of 50,313.38 EUR in Mystery Drops. The winning bet was on Book of Dead (Play’n GO).

“I feel amazing. I can not believe it. I think it was a little luck and a little playing time. I just opened champagne. All hours playing paid off. Thank you very much for the congrats,” – said the player.

See also: N1 Partners Group launches an unprecedented promotion: RevShare up to 100%

Mystery Drops is a unique promo campaign organized and funded by the N1 Partners Group. What does it mean for players? They can experience double pleasure: keep on enjoying their favourite games and be engaged in the random prize draws. Players can win on any of the three levels of the promo campaign: Mega, Grand, and Major. The prize amounts are progressive and random. Today this promo exists only on N1.

Partners Group projects show the company’s getting better and better by pioneering the industry trends and adapting promos to different brands and regions.

See also: Big Win on N1 Casino: player caught the MEGA on Mystery Drops