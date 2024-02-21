Arkansas residents campaign to block casino gaming in Pope County

Residents are calling for a referendum.

US.- Citizens group Local Voters in Charge is aiming to block casino gambling in Pope County, Arkansas. They are calling for a referendum on an amendment to eliminate the possibility from Amendment 100, which was approved by Arkansas voters in 2018. The proposal would also require local voter approval in a countywide special election for any new casino licences.

Read also: US gaming revenue soars to record $66.5bn in 2023

To proceed with the referendum, approval from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office is required. If granted, Local Voters in Charge must gather signatures representing at least 10 per cent of total votes from the last state governor election, roughly 91,000 signatures.