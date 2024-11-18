7777 gaming enters the Georgian market in partnership with Europebet

Through this integration, players at Europebet in Georgia can enjoy 7777 gaming’s diverse games portfolio.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced its entry into the Georgian market through a strategic partnership with Europebet – one of the leading online gambling operators in the region, part of the renowned Betsson Group since 2015.

7777 gaming presents an expansive collection of more than 100 online casino games, each meticulously certified to comply with Georgia’s latest legal standards. With a focus on innovation and quality, 7777 gaming provides unique and engaging casino experiences that cater to the preferences of the new generation of players.

The direct integration of 7777 gaming’s content into Europebet’s platform demonstrates a commitment to offering players a premium gaming experience with a wide range of high-quality titles. Through this integration, players at Europebet in Georgia can enjoy 7777 gaming’s engaging and diverse games portfolio, such as Cash 100, Barbarian, Candy Anyways, Sea of Treasures, Diamonds of Majesty, and Thracian Treasures.

Elena Shaterova, chief commercial officer at 7777 gaming, stated: “We take pride in our relentless dedication to adhering to the latest legislative requirements in Georgia’s online gambling sector. Recognizing the immense potential of this lucrative market, we eagerly join forces with Europebet, a renowned brand synonymous with thrilling gameplay, innovation, and creativity.”

Mindia Tsiklauri, Slots Product Manager at Europebet said: “Our partnership with 7777 gaming introduces a new dimension of entertainment for our players. Their extensive and distinctive game selection adds valuable diversity to our platform, a sought-after quality in our vibrant and competitive market. Continuously seeking innovative avenues to captivate our audience, we view 7777 gaming as an invaluable ally in our ongoing mission.”