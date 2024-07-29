7777 gaming launches in Belgium with 777.be

Belgian players can now enjoy are some of 7777 gaming’s most popular and sought-after games.

Through this new partnership, a premium selection of 7777 gaming’s 30 games will be available exclusively on 777.be for the next few months.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced it has signed an exclusive partnership with 777.be, one of the largest operators in Belgium.

Among the titles that Belgian players can now enjoy are some of 7777 gaming’s most popular and sought-after games, including Crazy 100 Bucks, Bloody Stakes and Riches, Thracian Treasures, Candy Anyways, Cash 100, Club Mr. Luck, Jinn, Sea of Treasures, King Cash, Barbarian.

Elena Shaterova, chief commercial officer at 7777 gaming, has commented about the partnership: “We are delighted to enter the Belgian market with 777.be, a prestigious operator with a strong reputation and an extensive player base.

“Our exclusive package of games, including some of our most beloved titles, is sure to captivate and entertain the Belgian audience. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for 7777 gaming as we continue to expand our footprint in regulated European markets.”

Jennifer Dettori, general manager at 777.be, said: “At 777.be, we are always looking to bring the best gaming experiences to our players. Partnering with 7777 gaming allows us to introduce an exclusive array of engaging and entertaining titles that we are confident our players will love.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing top-quality content and maintaining our position as the leading gaming operator in Belgium.”

777.be, part of the renowned Gaming1 group, combines multiple proprietary and partner brands to deliver a next-level gaming and entertainment experience, both online and offline.

“7777 gaming has recently attended iGB L!VE Amsterdam where it received great interest in its innovative and engaging portfolio of casino and digital lottery games,” stated the company.