7777 gaming goes live on Cbet with full casino game portfolio

This strategic integration provides Cbet customer base with instant access to 7777 gaming's games.

This partnership with Cbet reaffirms 7777 gaming solid position in the Latin American market.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced that its entire portfolio of over 140 casino games and innovative jackpot concepts is now live on Cbet, a leading online gaming operator in Latin American markets.

This strategic integration provides Cbet’s extensive customer base with instant access to 7777 gaming’s engaging and diverse selection of games, including popular titles such as Cash 100, Barbarian, Candy Anyway, Devil’s Deal: Soul For Sale, Club Mr. Luck, Cash 20x, and more.

Cbet, founded in 2019, has quickly risen to prominence with millions of players across Latin America. Known for its reliability and commitment to player satisfaction, Cbet is regularly voted as the most trusted gaming operator in this jurisdiction.

Asya Raykova, partnership Manager at 7777 gaming, commented: “This partnership with Cbet reaffirms 7777 gaming solid position in the Latin American market. Our portfolio offers a unique blend of innovative gameplay and compelling stories, ensuring that Cbet’s players have a truly engaging experience.”

Rebecca Sotomora, chief commercial officer at Cbet added: “Integrating 7777 gaming’s portfolio aligns perfectly with our goal to provide our players with the best possible gaming experience. The diverse range of games and unique jackpot concepts will undoubtedly enhance our offerings and contribute to our reputation as a leading operator in Latin America working with the best providers on the market.”

See also: 7777 gaming and Novibet join forces to bring casino content to multiple international markets

With this collaboration, 7777 gaming continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering top-tier gaming content to leading operators worldwide, further solidifying its position as a prominent and innovative provider in the igaming industry.