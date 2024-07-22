7777 gaming is now available on WINBET Romania

This partnership is set to enhance the gaming experience for Romanian players, offering a diverse range of innovative and engaging game options.

Adding another strong partner in Romania to its business network strengthens the position of 7777 gaming as a leading B2B casino content provider on the market.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced the launch of its 100+ certified games on WINBET Romania, an online operator known for its top-tier sports betting and casino entertainment.

With over 20 years of international experience, WINBET has quickly become one of the most successful chains of gaming clubs in Eastern and Central Europe. Present in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Georgia, Belarus, and Tanzania, WINBET has been a significant player in the Romanian gaming industry since 2007, initially through gaming halls and later expanding with sports betting agencies and the online platform WINBET.ro (Casino and Betting).

7777 gaming’s extensive portfolio, which is now available to WINBET Romania’s players, includes popular titles such as Crazy 100 Bucks, Club Mr. Luck, Zeus Quest, Cash 100, and many more. This partnership is set to enhance the gaming experience for Romanian players, offering a diverse range of innovative and engaging game options.

See also: 7777 gaming goes live on Cbet with full casino game portfolio

Asya Raykova, partnership manager at 7777 gaming, commented: “Romania is a key market for us, and we are excited to bring our top-performing, certified games to WINBET’s extensive player base. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing high-quality gaming experiences and reinforces our position as a leading casino content provider in the iGaming industry.”

Nita Cristian, Head of Casino at WINBET added: “With our dedicated team working tirelessly to create a welcoming environment that fulfils our customers’ need for entertainment, we aim to incorporate the most modern and in-demand gaming providers in the market, such as 7777 gaming. We eagerly anticipate our players’ feedback on the new game titles by 7777 gaming added to our website.”