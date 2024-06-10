7777 Gaming goes to Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 2024 with two branded games

7777 Gaming is nominated for the Best Game Design Award for “Club Mr First”, and also for the Best FTN Casino Game category with “Mr First Crazy 100 Bucks”.

Press release.- 7777 Gaming will be attending the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 2024, a main event of Betconstruct’s Harmony Meetup V, scheduled to occur on July 2 and 3 in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

There, 7777 Gaming has been nominated in two categories:

As Best Game Design for “Club Mr First” – a fresh take on a classic slot game featuring free spins, multipliers, and wilds, and a Mr First character that delivers unprecedented entertainment to all players.

As Best FTN Casino Game for “Mr First Crazy 100 Bucks” – a bonus game with multipliers and a progressive jackpot, along with a pink-themed concept that adds an extra layer of excitement.

There is a public voting open by June 16th, 2024.

Elena Shaterova, CCO at 7777 Gaming, commented on the upcoming event: “The innovative spirit of the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards aligns perfectly with our mission at 7777 Gaming. We have a longstanding partnership with BetConstruct, and together we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the igaming industry. The two new games we’ve designed for this event are inspired by Betconstruct’s FTN concept, showcasing our commitment to creativity and excellence.”

Ruzanna Yolchyan, head of igaming at BetConstruct also shared: “This year’s B.F.T.H. Arena Awards is set to surpass last year’s event with plenty of surprises in store. We are thrilled to welcome 7777 Gaming and their innovative contributions on board. Their participation in two specially branded games highlights the collaborative and forward-thinking nature of our industry. We look forward to an unforgettable series of gatherings.”

Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards aims to recognize and celebrate the latest innovations and cutting-edge approaches in the igaming industry and beyond. The event will gather industry leaders and emerging talents to innovate, create, and celebrate their contributions to the field.

Ortak is a groundbreaking platform that serves as a secure and regulated intermediary between game providers and operators on one side, and investors and players on the other. It enables individuals to freely buy, sell, and trade game shares as NFT collections.