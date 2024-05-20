B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24 partners with Ortak

This year, every game submitted to the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards automatically becomes part of the Ortak platform.

Scheduled from July 1st to July 4th, the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24 will feature an expanded lineup of categories.

Press release.- BetConstruct is thrilled to announce that the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24, in collaboration with Ortak, is poised to set a new standard in the igaming industry. This event will showcase innovative gaming solutions and welcome leading names in the industry, including Platin Gaming, Evoplay, and Espresso Gaming, ensuring an exciting lineup of new games and significant developments. The event also marks the approach of the submission deadline on May 31, setting the stage for a competitive and vibrant showcase.

Integration with Ortak

This year, every game submitted to the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards automatically becomes part of the Ortak platform. Ortak represents a groundbreaking shift in the igaming market, offering an innovative investment product that allows game creators to sell shares of their games as NFT-slots. These shares can be freely traded in self-determined quantities and prices, similar to an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for games.

How Ortak works

Casino game developers can now list their games on the Ortak platform, making NFT-slots available for public purchase. This allows investors to buy shares, NFT-slots registered on the Bahamut blockchain, and become stakeholders in their favourite games. This model not only provides a new revenue stream for developers but also opens up unique investment opportunities for the gaming community.

Ortak serves both established game providers and emerging stars in the industry. For veteran developers, it offers a platform to reach new audiences and enhance player engagement. For newcomers, it presents a viable financial strategy to fund major marketing campaigns and operations, helping them gain traction and scale quickly.

What to expect at the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24

Scheduled from July 1st to July 4th, the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24 will feature an expanded lineup of categories and a substantial prize pool of over 3,333,000 FTN, aimed at showcasing the best games of 2024. With major operators participating, this year’s event promises to be a dynamic showcase of creativity and innovation, introducing groundbreaking new games from some of the industry’s most influential developers.

Building on last year’s success, which saw over 50 game developers participate, the awards will continue during the Harmony Meetup 4.0, drawing over 500 industry representatives to highlight and celebrate the winners.

This year’s competition includes a wider range of categories, including the new ones: Best Online Casino Game, Best Game Design, Best FTN Casino Game, Best Game Storytelling, Best Bahamut Game, Best DECA Game, Best Arcade Game, Best Game Achievement. Additionally, any game with an available demo will be eligible for public voting in the Players’ Game of Choice category.

This year, BetConstruct is dedicated to enhancing this legacy by increasing the prize pool, expanding the award categories, and hosting a grand ceremony to celebrate innovation and achievement within the gaming community.

Promoting Winning Games

Winning titles at the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24 receive comprehensive promotional support, utilising advanced CRM tools such as the Wonder Wheel and tailored promotions. Supported by a global network of influencers from Latin America to Asia, this strategic marketing effort is crafted to significantly enhance the games’ visibility and, in turn, increase their revenue. By tapping into diverse markets and connecting with a broad audience, we ensure that each winning game attains maximum exposure and impact.

Looking forward

More innovative updates are set to be released in June, enhancing the Ortak platform and providing further opportunities for engagement and investment in the iGaming sector.

The core of this year’s B.F.T.H. Arena Awards is the belief that innovation drives excellence. BetConstruct is dedicated to consistently expanding the limits of the igaming industry. Through the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards and the Ortak initiative, the company is creating an environment where barriers are overcome, paving the way for significant advances and showcasing a future shaped by every innovation.

BetConstruct warmly invites game developers and investors to be part of this exciting new chapter in gaming history. Join the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24 and experience the future of igaming first-hand.