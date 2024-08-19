711 BV joins IBIA amid Dutch sportsbook launch

The IBIA reported 90 suspicious betting alerts in the second quarter of the year.

The Netherlands.- 711 BV has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) on the launch of its sportsbook in the Netherlands. The operator already had a casino product in the Netherlands but only recently launched sports betting.

The IBIA said it represents around 90 per cent of the licensed sportsbooks in the Netherlands. All licensed sportsbooks are required to engage with a sports betting integrity monitoring body.

Gilles De Backer, COO of 711, said: “711 has been live in the Netherlands since April 2022 and has a strong casino product which is now being completed with a sportsbook from Kambi. We’re very pleased to finally welcome the sportsbook alongside our casino product on 711.nl. and to safeguard our sportsbook’s integrity by integrating it within IBIA’s global monitoring system.”

Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA, added: “IBIA is thrilled that 711 has chosen IBIA as its integrity monitoring partner for its sportsbook in the Netherlands. The decision to join IBIA demonstrates the company’s desire to utilise the best integrity protection available for its sports betting product and further expands IBIA’s monitoring network in the Netherlands. IBIA looks forward to working closely with 711 and to protecting its business from corrupt betting activity.”

The IBIA reported 90 suspicious betting alerts in the second quarter of the year. That’s a rise of 80 per cent compared to the same quarter last year but a decrease of 3 per cent compared to Q1 of 2024.

There was a notable rise in esports, which overtook football as the sport with the highest number of alerts. Esports accounted for around half of all alerts, followed by football and tennis. There were 19 alerts from Europe, including 6 from Poland. That compares to 4 reports from Europe in Q1 of this year and 31 in Q2 2023.