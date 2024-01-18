Shaquille O’Neal to host music festival at Wynn Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend

The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 11 at Allegiant Stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

US.- Shaquille O’Neal will host Shaq’s Fun House at the Wynn Las Vegas XS Nightclub during the Super Bowl weekend, starting on February 9. The Big Game is scheduled for February 11 at Allegiant Stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

The festival will feature a carnival midway with rides, games and entertainment, including a performance by the rap artists Lil Wayne and Diplo. Through the years, the annual event, which this year is hosted by the former NBA star and sports analyst, has welcomed more than 25,000 fans.

In a statement, the company said: “An industry leader year after year, Wynn Nightlife’s award-winning XS Nightclub leads the forefront of the hospitality landscape, positioning itself as the ultimate nightlife destination in the entertainment capital of the world.”

O’Neal commented: “If there’s one town that knows how to bring the energy and over-the-top entertainment, it’s Las Vegas. So, we’re stepping our game up and popping up a carnival and musical festival at the best venue in town, XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.”

FanDuel launches Super Bowl campaign with Rob Gronkowski

FanDuel, the online sportsbook and official sports betting partner of the National Football League (NFL), signed a deal with four-time champion, Rob Gronkowski, for the 2024 Super Bowl campaign “Kick of Destiny 2.”

The campaign will see Rob Gronkowski return to the Super Bowl finale where he will attempt to kick another field goal. Fans will be able to make a free pick on whether Gronkowski will score or not, with the decisions marketed as “Make” or “Miss” through the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Fans who pick correctly will be eligible to share $10m in bonus bets. Gronkowski participated in last’s year campaign.