4ThePlayer.com receives provisional licence in Michigan

The first title to enter the Michigan market will be 9k Yeti.

The developer’s games will be available in Michigan via Gaming Realms, its US platform partner.

US.- Online casino games developer 4ThePlayer.com has been granted a provisional license in Michigan. The firm’s games will be available via Gaming Realms, its US platform partner. It launched in New Jersey in August.

The first title to enter the market will be the flagship 9k Yeti. That will be followed by two more games, 6 Wild Sharks and 3 Secret Cities.

Chris Ash, business development director and co-founder of 4ThePlayer.com, said, “This is another exciting chapter for 4ThePlayer. We are thrilled to have our second state under our belt. Our US rollout and market-specific roadmap is making looking very exciting over the next 12-month period; if you would like to know more, we will be attending G2E in Las Vegas, so get in touch to arrange a meeting.”

Based in London, the developer was founded by Andrew Porter, Chris Ash, Thomaz Scalzilli, and Henry McLean in 2018 with the purpose of creating player-centric games. It signed a partnership with Gaming Realms to be integrated into Gaming Realms’ network and distributed in the US. It expects to see the release of its first game by the end of November and to deliver four to five games in the US markets by the end of the year.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $154.9m in August

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $154.9m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for August. Receipts increased 4.5 per cent from July’s $148.2m.

Online gaming gross receipts hit $130.9m, up 3.4 per cent from the $126.6m reported in July. Gross sports betting receipts were $24m, up 11 per cent from $21.6m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that combined adjusted online gaming and sports betting gross receipts were $133.6m: $117.5m from online gaming and $16.1m from sports betting. Monthly internet gaming adjusted gross receipts rose 0.3 per cent while online sports betting adjusted gross receipts climbed 14.7 per cent.