27th Gaming Group participates in the G2E Las Vegas show in October

The 27th Gaming Group has recently announced it will attend the G2E Las Vegas between October 10 to 13.

Press release.- In a year of intense movement, the 27th Gaming Group is preparing for an important show in October: the G2E Las Vegas.

The event takes place between October 10th and 13th, when the company will have a booth to receive visitors and those interested in casinos, gambling and the gaming market in general. The event takes place at The Venetian Expo.

This whole variety of attractions is given by the formation of the 27th Gaming Group, which brings together three important names in the gambling market: Jackpot Software, Fusion Game Group and Betconnections, the group’s latest acquisition.

For the group, as the chief operating officer, Pegah Firoozi, points out, it is a pleasure to be participating in such an important show as G2E Las Vegas. “We are in a new phase. Starting off on the right foot at this show is a real gift,” she says.

G2E Las Vegas is the place to see the people, products, and ideas to drive your business forward and define the future of the gaming market. There are more than 250 exhibitors, 18 thousand professionals and 150 countries represented.