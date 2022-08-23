27th Gaming Group attends G2E Asia 2022 show this week

The show takes place between the 24th and 26th of August, in Singapore.

On the Asian continent, 27th Gaming Group will attend one of the most important shows in the sector, G2E Asia 2022.

Press release.- 27th Gaming Group, a company specialized in solutions for the world of casinos and sports betting, will participate in one of the most important shows in the sector on the Asian continent, the G2E Asia 2022.

The show takes place between the 24th and 26th of August, in Singapore, at Marina Bay Sands. This is the same show that usually takes place in Singapore.

The presence at the show is an opportunity to build a network and follow trends in the games market, as every year, over 95 per cent of Asian casino operators attend the G2E Asia to look for cutting-edge products and solutions, and to gather upcoming industry trends.

Held in Singapore, the heart of the Asian gaming entertainment, the G2E Asia is the ideal hub where professionals build networks and conduct businesses.

“We are sure that we are on the same or above world level as the biggest game companies on the market. This only happens because our passion for games is true. Participating in this show will be a great honour for the 27th Gaming Group”, says Hugo Baungartner, 27th Gaming Group’s International Gaming and Business Development.

Hugo will be present at the show. Contact him and he will be able to disclose all the opportunities for our products.

27th Gaming Group is made up of three other excellent companies in the gaming and sports betting industry: Jackpot Software, Fusion Game Group and BetConnections.

Respectively, each of them has a speciality: online casino games, land-based casino games, and sports betting such as horse racing and sports betting.