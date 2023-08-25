2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup overview: how to make money with the 1xBet affiliate program

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup features surprises, fierce competition, and an exciting Slam Dunk Winning promo by 1xBet.

Press release.- From August 25 to September 10, all basketball fans will be focused on Southeast Asia. The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, held in Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines, will determine the strongest team for the next 4 years.

The US team is traditionally considered the main favourite, but it does not mean other squads have no chance. The Americans first sent an NBA team to the tournament in 1994 but have since won only three out of seven contests. NBA stars rely too much on their exclusivity and tend to underestimate their opponents. Such a thing happened at the last FIBA Basketball World Cup, where the USA lost to France in the quarterfinals.

Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors and the US national team coach tried to note his predecessors’ negative experiences and changed the principle of completing the team. There are no NBA superstars in the squad – the bet is on ambitious youth. The national team has enough people with multi-million-dollar contracts, but there will be no players of Steph Curry or Kevin Durant’s level.

The Americans are ready to be challenged by the current world champions Spaniards, Slovenes with Dončić, Canadians with Gilgeous-Alexander, or the French with Gobert and Wembanyama. There are enough strong teams in the tournament, so the championship promises to be highly unpredictable.

The tournament attracts a lot of players’ attention, therefore, especially for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, the reliable bookmaker 1xBet offered its clients a special Slam Dunk Winning promo. Each player can receive up to 20 per cent cashback for bets on tournament matches.

To receive cashback, you need to fulfil 4 simple conditions:

Log in or register on the 1xBet site or app Agree to participate in bonus promos in your personal account Click the Take Part button on the bonus offer page Bet at least $2 on the Basketball World Cup matches until September 10.

The cashback is 10-20 per cent, depending on the player’s bet.

The 1xBet affiliate program participants can make good money on this tournament by promoting the Slam Dunk Winning promo on their media resources. In addition, the bookmaker traditionally offers a variety of promo materials that will surely attract basketball fans’ attention.

Bringing in new players ahead of the World Cup creates an audience that will bet on basketball long after the tournament. It means that 1xBet partners will regularly receive their commissions.

It is time to use the 1xBet affiliate program opportunities. The World Cup is held every 4 years, and the remuneration to the bookmaker’s partners is paid every week. Become a 1xBet affiliate, boost the Slam Dunk Winning promo, and other brand activities to earn a steady income!