1xBet reached prestigious SBC Awards 2023 final

Press release.- The global betting company 1xBet has long earned a reputation as one of the world’s leading betting brands. Another confirmation was the inclusion of 1xBet in the prestigious SBC Awards 2023 shortlist.

A reliable bookmaker will compete for awards in seven categories at once: Sportsbook Operator of the Year, Best Affiliate Program, Southern European Operator of the Year, Esports Operator of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Innovation in Casino and Gaming Entertainment and Esports Supplier of the Year.

The winners will be determined by a jury consisting of the most authoritative industry representatives. The results will be announced on September 21, culminating in SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 – one of the largest international exhibitions in iGaming and sports betting.

“We are very pleased to receive recognition again and be among the contenders for such prestigious awards. A number of nominations indicate the company is moving in the right direction, and 1xBet efforts are appreciated not only by our clients but also by the professional community,” 1xBet representatives noted.

