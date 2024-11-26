1xBet takes part in GAT Caribe Cancún exhibition

The event will gather top industry professionals at the Cancún International Center.

Press release.- On November 26th-27th, in Cancun, Mexico, 1xBet will present its booth and take an active part in GAT Caribe Cancún.

The event will gather top industry professionals at the Cancún International Center. Forum participants will explore the latest innovations, view new online game presentations, and discuss the industry’s future.

The 1xBet team invites partners and colleagues to booth A9. Managers will share new business ideas, discuss trends, and highlight the benefits of the 1xBet affiliate program. It will also hold an AirPods Max giveaway for its guests. The draw will take place on November 27 at 17:00.

“We see Latin America as one of our priority markets. Interest in betting is rapidly growing in the region, and 1xBet aims to strengthen its position significantly. Last year, following SiGMA Americas, the company was named Sportsbook Operator of the Year. This award recognised the professional community’s trust and confirmed the high expertise of our team,” said a 1xBet representative.

1xBet implements solutions and strengthens partnerships with local sports brands. The company has also tailored its product for Latin American countries to offer customers the best gaming experience.

“Anyone can become a 1xBet partner and join the large and successful team. The 1xPartners program is rightfully considered one of the best in the industry, uniting partners from across the globe,” said a company representative.