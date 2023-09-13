1xBet will take part in the world exhibition SBC Summit Barcelona

1xBet is set to dazzle at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, showcasing its gaming prowess and competing for prestigious awards.

Press release.- The global betting company 1xBet will present its booth at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, one of the world’s largest exhibitions for the gambling industry. This year, the forum will be held from September 19 to 21 at the Fira de Barcelona Montjuic exhibition complex.

Visitors can easily find the 1xBet booth (Hall 2, SB260). Guests will plunge into the entertainment world and drive at a level you will not see even in Las Vegas and Monte Carlo! Also, everyone will get a lot of interesting information about the brand and earning opportunities with an affiliate program.

1xBet representatives said: “SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 is one of the most significant exhibitions in which we have had the honour to participate. In addition, the forum, which will be held in the capital of Catalonia, is important for us for other reasons as well.

“For many years, 1xBet has been the official betting partner of FC Barcelona, and recently, our company received a license to operate in Spain. That is why we plan to do our best to adequately present our product at the highest level.”

Within the exhibition, the prestigious SBC Awards 2023 will be presented. This year, 1xBet will compete for awards in seven categories at once: Sportsbook Operator of the Year, Best Affiliate Program, Southern European Operator of the Year, Esports Operator of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Innovation in Casino and Gaming Entertainment and Esports Supplier of the Year.

Contact 1xBet representative, Yago Marcel Perrin Vazquez (phone number: +34900877030), and become the most valued 1xBet guests in Barcelona!