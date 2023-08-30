1xBet nominated in 6 categories of EGR Operator Awards 2023

The results will be announced on October 26, and the awards ceremony will take place at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Press release.- The global betting company 1xBet continues to collect nominations for prestigious international awards. This time the brand reached the international EGR Operator Awards 2023 final and will compete for victory in six categories: Sports betting operator, Affiliate programme, Crypto operator, Esports operator, Football betting operator, and Mobile sports product.

The winners will be determined by an authoritative jury. The results will be announced on October 26, and the awards ceremony will take place at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

“It’s not the first year that we have been among the leaders in the betting industry, claiming to win the EGR Operator Awards. This year we have 6 nominations in different categories. It is a confirmation of 1xBet consistent progress: it is very pleasant that our success impresses not only customers but also recognized authorities in the industry,” said 1xBet representatives.

The EGR Operator Awards are presented by eGaming Review Magazine – one of the most famous media that writes about gambling and betting. The award is considered one of the most prestigious in the industry, and therefore the EGR recognition indicates the betting product’s high quality.

Participation in the EGR Operator Awards final is not the only notable success of 1xBet at the international level this year. The company has previously won Innovator of the Year at the International Gaming Awards and became a laureate of the SiGMA Awards Americas 2023.

