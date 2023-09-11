1xBet won two SiGMA Balkans & CIS Gaming Awards

The global betting company has received two awards in a ceremony that took place in Limassol, Cyprus.

1xBet outperformed its competitors in the Sportsbook Operator of the Year and Affiliate Program of the Year categories.

1xBet outperformed its competitors in the Sportsbook Operator of the Year and Affiliate Program of the Year categories. The victory was the result of voting by an authoritative jury consisting of 128 experts.

1xBet representatives said: “It is a great honour for us. Winning such significant nominations results from our efforts to promote the betting platform, attract new players and partners, and symbolise our brand’s support for sports recognition. We are grateful to the professional community, which appreciated our work.”

The award was presented as part of the SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 exhibition dedicated to the iGaming industry. More than 5,000 visitors discussed topical issues in the betting and gambling development and exchanged views on the industry prospects.