1xBet will compete to win 5 nominations in SiGMA Europe Awards 2024

The award ceremony will be held on November 12th in Valletta, Malta.

Press release.- Global bookmaker 1xBet continues to gather nominations for the most prestigious awards in the betting and gambling industry. This time, the brand has reached the SiGMA Europe Awards 2024 final and is competing for victory in five categories:

● Best Influencer Collaboration 2024

● Best Mobile Sports Betting App 2024

● Best Online Sportsbook 2024

● Best Mobile Casino Operator 2024

● Best E-Sport Operator 2024

Winners will be determined by a prestigious jury of industry experts and online voting results. The award ceremony will be held on November 12 at the MMH exhibition center in Valletta, Malta.

“We are grateful to the professional community for their high evaluation of our work. Last year, 1xBet was nominated in three categories, and today we are competing for victory in five. This confirms the success of our chosen strategy. The European region is of strategic importance for our company, and we continuously enhance our product to meet high customer expectations,” stated a 1xBet representative.

Let’s note that this year, 1xBet has already won several prestigious international awards. Specifically, the brand was named the Best Sportsbook of the Year at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, recognized as the Affiliate Company of the Year by the International Gaming Awards 2024, and became the laureate of the Best eSports Operator 2024 in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.