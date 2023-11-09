1xBet: “We will always be the initiator of qualitative changes in the betting industry”

1xBet’s team is getting ready for the upcoming edition of SiGMA Europe, which promises to be the best in years.

Exclusive interview.- Representatives of the global bookmaker company 1xBet talked to Focus Gaming News about their activities at SiGMA Europe 2023, the features of working in the regions and the advantages of the brand’s affiliate program.

What do you expect from this edition of SiGMA? What does it mean to meet the gaming industry and visitors at such an important event?

SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023 is one of the largest European exhibitions dedicated to the gambling industry, so we expect to see leading representatives of this field and will do our best to adequately represent our brand at the highest level. We will gladly share information about betting industry trends and the benefits of working with the 1xBet affiliate program.

What will the company focus on this time around at the expo?

At the exhibition, we plan to discuss current issues in the development of betting and gambling, as well as exchange opinions on the industry’s prospects. Communication with colleagues and partners will allow us to exchange valuable experiences and quickly build trusting relationships, which are so important in successful cooperation. We are waiting for visitors to the SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023 at the 1xBet stand, which will be located right at the entrance (Booth 2146).

Recently, you were recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year and Affiliate Program at SiGMA Balkans & CIS Gaming Awards. What are the key features that make your technology stand out?

We are glad that the professional community highly appreciated our work. Our secret is that there are no trifles for us – we tirelessly care about the comfort of our clients and partners. Every month, more than 3 million registered users log onto the 1xBet platform, to whom we offer a wide range of sporting events with the highest odds, as well as casinos, poker, slots, roulette and other online entertainment.

Our clients receive a generous welcome bonus and can bet on 1000+ sporting events every day. The company’s website is available in 70 languages, and if desired, our players can place bets anywhere in the world using applications for Android and iOS. 1xBet clients top up their gaming account and withdraw winnings in any currency convenient for them using more than 250 international and regional payment systems, electronic wallets and cryptocurrencies.

Any owner of a popular Internet resource can join the affiliate program on very favourable terms – they are guaranteed a lifetime commission of up to 40% of each attracted player bets. We provide the partner with access to a huge library of promo materials and the assistance of a personal manager.

“Everything seems simple, but behind these simple solutions, there are many years of intensive work. And we continue to do this work at the highest level – day after day, month after month.”

What other sections, besides sports betting, are rapidly gaining in popularity at 1xBet?

Our platform provides a wide range of gambling entertainment. For example, Live Casino is one of the most popular and promising sections on 1xBet. Not everyone can afford a trip to Las Vegas or Monte Carlo, so our task is to give people the emotions they want. We will not buy them plane tickets, but with our help, they will be able to arrange an evening of bright emotions without leaving their couch.

1xBet has secured a lot of recent sponsorship deals in both traditional sports and esports. How important do you feel it is to support these sectors?

Not every company can boast that it reinvests part of its profits in sports development, and the teams and leagues from its pool are of interest to millions of people on all continents. The list of our official partners includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, ESL, Team Spirit, MIBR, OG Esports and other world-famous brands and organizations.

The status of such famous sports brands’ partners often becomes our business card, which helps to make a first impression on potential partners.

What can you tell us about the presence of the company in the challenging Brazilian market?

Understanding the characteristics of each region and flexibility in approaching clients is a key factor in the effectiveness of our work. We consider Brazil an important and promising market. Sports fans in this country love football and MMA. That’s why our Brazilian ambassadors include Tokyo Olympic champion footballer Paulinho and UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo. This approach is followed in other markets.

What are your next steps for this year? Where are you heading after SiGMA?

The sports betting industry is constantly evolving, and 1xBet will always be the initiator of qualitative changes. Our global goal is to create a modern professional product that fully meets the audience’s needs