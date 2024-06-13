1xBet: “We believe that a top-notch, world-class betting brand must adapt to the market”

One of the company’s representatives granted Focus Gaming News an interview to explain their reaction to the Peru Gaming Show and their goals for the rest of the year.

How do you assess your presence in the Peru Gaming Show?

Events of this level are an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with the latest industry trends at the global and regional levels. The South American market is the most interesting for 1xBet, and being present in PGS is a great pleasure. There were interesting speakers, a lot of activities, and the opportunity to share experiences.

What do you think about the Peruvian gaming regulation? And how do you think it aligns with 1xBet’s strategy?

Our company is at the stage of obtaining a license to conduct bookmaking activities in Peru. We conduct our business in full compliance with legal regulations, and Peru will be no exception. We believe that a top-notch, world-class betting brand must adapt to the market. 1xBet is committed to creating a long-term relationship with the gambling regulator and our customers in the country. This will help us ensure the stability and reliability of our operations, as well as protect the interests of all parties involved.

1xBet pays special attention to esports and was recently named Best Esport Operator 2024 in Latin America, at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024. What can you tell us about the future of the esports market, especially in LatAm? What are the customers’ demands regarding esports?

The esports market is growing all over the world, and Latin America is no exception. This audience is, on average, younger than traditional sports but also more emotional. It is necessary to keep its attention, and our line includes several dozen disciplines. Esports has enormous potential, so we actively invest in it, supporting leading organizations and important tournaments around the world.

It is not surprising that 1xBet supported the participants of the Lima Major, the first esports tournament in the history of South America in the super prestigious Dota Pro Circuit series. It was at this tournament in Peru that our partners, the beastcoast team, performed.

This organization is based in Peru and consists exclusively of Peruvian players, which is extremely important to the local audience. With the support of title sponsor 1xBet and native stands, the beastcoast team reached the playoffs stage, which is an undoubted success. Recently, this Peruvian team successfully qualified for the Riyadh Masters 2024 super tournament.

How do you feel the Latin American gambling markets will evolve in terms of player trends and technology impacts?

We see that in Latin America, as in other regions of the world, more and more bets are being placed online. Betting through mobile applications is becoming increasingly popular, which allows players to always keep track of their favourite athletes without being tied to a computer. The popularity of the gamification trend is visible, and we are trying to match it by offering players various tasks during multi-stage promotions.

At the same time, some things have not changed even with the development of technology. Let’s say that the exceptional passion of the region’s residents and their love for football has not gone away – this is the number 1 sport by a huge margin. It’s just that now the life of 1xBet players has become more comfortable: they can place bets online, follow broadcasts, and receive push notifications about the results of their favourite teams. Technology for people, not people for technology, is one of the most essential principles of our work.

1xBet has many agreements with clubs, leagues, and athletes worldwide that increase brand awareness and help reach new markets. Can we expect more agreements like this to be signed this year in LatAm?

Undoubtedly. For 1xBet, a set of basic values ​​and attitudes of an athlete, club, or league is important. The desire to be the best, compete fairly, please our fans, win, and give fans a role model not only during games – this is not a complete list of what we expect from our partners. The list is long, but nothing is impossible. Therefore, we will continue to invest in developing Latin American sports.

What are the main objectives and goals that the company set for the second half of the year?

2024 is the year of big sporting events. Football Euro and Copa America, the Olympics in Paris, and many other competitions of the highest level—we want to be the best before, during, and after the top events. Offering the audience the best conditions for winning and receiving vivid emotions, continuing to move forward, and improving the betting product and the quality of player support are the goals we set for ourselves every day. Their implementation is our responsibility as a world-famous bookmaker.