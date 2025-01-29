Konami reflects on successful showcase at ICE 2025

ICE Barcelona 2025 marked an important milestone in Konami Gaming’s continued omnichannel gaming expansion.

Press release.- The industry’s inaugural ICE Barcelona was characterised by an increased igaming presence, all-new slot creations, and leading-edge systems innovations from Konami Gaming. The company arrived at the new event location with 2 different stands to serve an estimated 55,000+ gaming professional attendees.

Hall 2 highlighted Konami’s latest igaming releases, available to online real-money and social gaming sites spanning markets across the globe. Hall 3 held the company’s traditional land-based products, including more than 30 slot games across Konami’s award-winning DIMENSION™ cabinet line and details on the latest casino systems innovations available through SYNKROS®. Filled with top product releases and meaningful casino customer appointments, ICE Barcelona 2025 marked an important milestone in Konami Gaming’s continued omnichannel gaming expansion.

Konami offers a robust library of player-favorite land-based games for deployment via online social and for-wager sites. Partnering with online operators across the globe, Konami brings popular classics like China Shores™ and Adorned Peacock™, as well as new hits like K-Pow! Pig™ and Dragon’s Law Fortune™, to diverse online audiences. To help achieve robust digital distribution, Konami has its own remote gaming server (RGS), which integrates with most popular back-end systems used by today’s online gaming operators. Through Konami’s RGS, Online operators can tap into time-tested game performance, with robust HTML5 delivery—compatible across smartphones, tablets, and desktop devices.

Lucky Honeycomb

Konami’s popular Lucky Honeycomb™ is back and buzzing with excitement! Lucky Honeycomb Fortune Bags™ and Lucky Honeycomb Fortune Pots™ feature the bright smiling honeybee characters from the classic Podium® game, but with new linked progressive jackpots and the triple bonus mechanic made popular by Dragon’s Law Fortune. The series also showcases cross-machine animation effects spanning all connected machines. So in addition to flying down to the reel frame to scatter bonus symbols, the honeybees follow one another in formation across the entire bank/pod of machines. Lucky Honeycomb Fortune is available now on DIMENSION 49™, DIMENSION 75C™, and DIMENSION 27™.

Lucky Honeycomb Fortune Bags takes place under a deep blue sky, with rich bags of golden honey displayed atop a pile of coins. The queen bee hovers above the big Grand jackpot meter, with her royal honey dipper sceptre and ruby-coloured crown. Apple trees in full bloom cover her kingdom in sweet opportunity.

Lucky Honeycomb Fortune Pots takes players to the heart of the hives—gleaming with rich, golden honey. Three honey pots are placed at the centre of the community, hinting toward each of the unique bonus adventures displayed: Double Action, Double Games, and Jackpot.

With a rainbow variety of bonus events and a dazzling display of luck, Charms Full Link™ is a must-see Konami slot series. Its signature Charm Full Link Feature combines an All Aboard-style credit collection event with a triple bonus mechanic to offer several entertaining credit collection adventures in one game. Throughout primary play, Gold, Green, Red, and Blue Coin symbols appear across the reels. Any 6 or more trigger the Charm Full Link Feature, where players can unlock different bonus mechanics based on which Coin colours they collect, such as bonus spins and bonus reel frames. In addition, there’s a bonus Lucky Kicker Reel that gives players the chance to win bonus collections on all displayed prizes.

Leprechaun’s Blessing

Balanced atop an ever-increasing golden pot of multi-coloured coins, the leprechaun hero character in Leprechaun’s Blessing™ joyfully awaits the moment when coloured Coins fall onto the reel frame for the chance at fantastic wins. This Charms Full Link compatible base game can combine with Leprechaun’s Gifts™—both with comprehensive multi-denom options.

Moustached and bespectacled, the grey-haired leprechaun in Leprechaun’s Gifts is surrounded by whimsical mushrooms and a sparkling lucky glow. The game’s standalone Mini, Minor, Major, & Mega Bonus Prizes can randomly be awarded during the Charms Full Link Feature, and the Grand linked progressive jackpot is awarded if the reel frame is filled with prizes. The Grand can also be randomly awarded during primary play.

Konami’s newest “triple pots” game features brilliant Asia-inspired graphics and three growing pots of coins—spilling into the game’s signature Falling Coins Link Feature in varied lucky combinations. Any 6 or more Yin Yang Coin symbols trigger the feature, with coins of different colours corresponding to different bonus adventures including extra spins, double reel frames, and a lucky kicker, similar to Konami’s proven popular Charms Full Link. With its triple bonus mechanic and eye-catching graphic animations, Falling Coins Link™ is a top-anticipated new series for slot players to enjoy.

Abundant Blessings

Against the backdrop of a glowing tree of golden coins, the red-robed hero character of Abundant Blessings™ welcomes players to explore a wealth of winning adventures. This Falling Coins Link debut base game features a variety of preannouncement effects, which can occur anytime a Coin symbol lands during primary play.

Falling Coins Link Abundant Gifts™ is also arriving for the series debut launch. This base game features a blue-robed hero character, watching over 3 growing pots coloured coins. His arms outstretched, he stands in anticipation of the game’s highly-rewarding credit collection feature, and the differing bonus adventures therein.

K-Pow! Pig

K-Pow! Pig is a one-of-a-kind, linked progressive slot series that features a martial arts action pig in a red cape, eager to punch up the excitement. Across a backdrop of ornate, Asia-inspired graphics, this playful hero character serves as a trigger symbol to the game’s signature K-Pow! Pig Feature. The feature can be awarded randomly with any 3 or more Pig trigger symbols that land and it is guaranteed with any 6 or more Pig symbols in a single spin. The K-Pow! Pig Feature is a credit collection feature across a 3×5 frame with 3 spins to start. Only blank spaces and random credit prizes are displayed, with credit prizes locked upon landing. If 3 credit prizes fill a reel, players are awarded a Piggy Prize upgrade with the chance to add more and more credits onto the displayed credit prize amounts. If the entire 3×5 frame is filled with prizes, then the big Grand Jackpot is awarded.

Symbols of wealth and wisdom are shown throughout K-Pow! Pig debut base game The Ancient Dragon™. Shimmering treasures shine from the reels, beside 3 powerful forces: dragon, tiger, and K-Pow! Pig. The Ancient Dragon™ is filled with classic Konami wintunes and covered in cool blue background hues, which transform to violet during the free game feature.

K-Pow! Pig’s happy gold pig is joined by a happy gold buddha in this series-compatible base game. K-Pow! Pig Brilliant Buddha™ also includes a free game adventure. Any 3 medallions award 10 free games, where wild buddha symbols are added to reels 2, 3, 4, & 5 for big potential wins.

Bingo Frenzy Stampede

This original new series combines a popular slot credit prize mechanic with a 5-in-a-row bingo bonus feature. With a personified bingo dauber as the game’s hero character, Bingo Frenzy Stampede stands apart for its high-energy animations and upbeat entertainment tempo. Any 6 or more Bonus symbols trigger the credit collection feature, played across a 5×5 “game card” with 3 spins to begin. By collecting 5 symbols in a row, players can unlock big potential prizes across the game card, including Mega, Major, Minor, Mini, 3x, and 2x multipliers. If 15 or more 5-in-a-row “Bingo” lines are won during the feature, the big Grand Jackpot is awarded.

Bingo tumbles into the sea in Bingo Frenzy Stampede™ Shark! In addition to an exciting ocean life aesthetic, this base game includes a free game feature where the low-value card symbols are removed—with only high-value picture symbols remaining. And just 2 trigger symbols are needed to win more free games during the free game feature.

Series compatible base game Bingo Frenzy Stampede™ Tiger offers a totally different free game adventure compared to Shark. Any 3 Lotus symbols award 7 free games, where obscured symbols animate to reveal either all Wild Tiger symbols or all Bonus symbols—with an increased possibility to trigger the credit collection feature.

Stuffed Coins

The buffet of riches offered by Stuffed Coins™ becomes a totally over-the-top smorgasbord in Konami’s new Crazy Stuffed Coins™. This fresh brand extension is based on the popularity of the Stuffed Coins series, which has ranked in the industry’s “Top Indexing NEW Games – Core, Video Reel” for 9 months and “Top Indexing Games – Core (Low Denom, Video Reel)” for 5 months, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming and Fantini Research. Beyond its bizarre swaying tower of growing toad characters, Crazy Stuffed Coins Toad™ can share floods of random multipliers and Wild symbols to the reels—pouring from the mouth of the largest, upper-most toad.

Konami’s Stuffed Coins brand has taken on a new animal, and it’s maaah-velous. Crazy Stuffed Coins Goat™ features a topsy-turvy tower of golden goat characters—growing bigger and bigger across the top of the screen before beaming with joy to bestow big bonus multipliers and Wild symbols to the reels. Similar to Konami’s classic Stuffed Coins, Crazy Stuffed Coins includes a Re-Spin Feature, which takes place upon an expanded 5×5 bonus reel frame if awarded during the free games.

Unwooly Riches

Antics get a little unruly with some rather fleecy characters in Konami’s new Unwooly Riches™ slot series. Featuring a mischievous goat character called “Spice” and an angelic sheep character called “Sugar”, Unwooly Riches is a playful battle between dark and light forces, to the ultimate enjoyment of the player. This linked progressive jackpot series has a 5-reel, 243 Ways base game and a wide mix of bonus features including a Re-spin event, Double Up event, Random Multipliers, Free Games, and Super Free Games. Unwooly Riches is a surprisingly delightful and lighthearted game experience with a lot of fresh slot features to enjoy.

Unwooly Riches Sugar™ is a nod to the angelic sheep character with calming blue tones. It features its own, original free game bonus. Any 3 or more scatter symbols award free games, where the player is granted a persistent Wild in the centre symbol position—held until the free game feature is completed.

A compatible complement to Unwooly Riches Sugar, Unwooly Riches Spice™ has a more fiery disposition. During the free game event, a picture or Coin symbol is guaranteed to land on the upper position and the bottom position of reel 3—providing another possible boost during the Super Free games, if awarded, by delivering guaranteed Coin symbols in those 2 key reel positions.

Mayan Chief

Konami’s iconic Mayan Chief™ returns with more power-packed free game adventures, obscured Action Stacked Symbols®, and a big linked progressive jackpot chance. In his hands, the game’s popular hero character holds 2 symbol-based bonus opportunities, with a chance to trigger anytime a Wild chief symbol lands on the reels. If a Wild symbol results in the Jackpot feature, the player is transported to a pick ‘em jackpot bonus. If a Wild symbol results in a reveal bonus, then additional Action Stacked Symbols are added to the reels, for big potential line wins. Mighty Mayan Chief™ has 2 original base game options, each with a unique free game feature.

A sun-filled forest escape, Mighty Mayan Chief Lush Jungle™ invites players to bask beneath palm trees with growing anticipation of fantastic free spins. Any 3 or more medallions trigger the free game feature, with 2 different free game options to choose from. For a higher volume of free games, players can enjoy increased odds of Action Stacked Symbols as the spins progress. Or for a lower volume of free games, players can activate the Super Free Games, which provide 80 extra Action Stacked Symbols to the reels, and guaranteed bonus Action Stacked Symbols any time a Wild symbol lands.

A different free game crossroads occurs in Mighty Mayan Chief Divine Mountains™. With any 3 or more medallions, players can choose a higher volume of free games with increasing high-value picture symbols as the free games progress. Or players can choose a lower volume of Super Free Games with all-low value card symbols removed; leaving reel strips filled with high-value picture symbols. And similar to Lush Jungle, the Super Free Games in Divine Mountains includes guaranteed bonus Action Stacked Symbols are added to the reels anytime a Wild symbol lands on the reels.

SYNKROS

Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS casino management system continues to innovate future industry technology to advance player engagement and operational efficiency for casinos. This combined with SYNKROS’ ultra-high availability, multi-site capability, and best-of-breed architecture from the financial and military industries, help provide SYNKROS properties a significant competitive edge. Konami has highlighted a mix of highly anticipated SYNKROS tools and enhancements at ICE 2025 for guests to discover, including SYNK Vision, SYNK1™, and SYNKROS Drink.

SYNK31

Konami’s award-winning SYNK31 is a comprehensive Title 31 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) system that allows authorised SYNKROS users to gather, track, review, and complete all AML requirements, including Multiple Transaction Log (MTL), Negotiable Instrument Log (NIL), Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR), Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR), Know Your Customer (KYC) and more. SYNK31 leverages SYNKROS’ industry-leading data architecture to capture and compile all necessary AML information with robust, near real-time results. Additionally, SYNK31 provides true case management, empowering users to compile all reporting, time-stamped notes, documents, screenshots, photos, videos, and emails associated with a particular patron or incident in one spot.

SYNK Vision

SYNK Vision is a biometric player tracking solution that uses facial recognition to identify, protect, rate, and reward all players, regardless of whether they are members of the established player loyalty program. It tracks players automatically based on their unique facial characteristics rather than requiring them to manually sign up or use a player’s tracking card. When players with an existing account sit down at a slot machine or table game, SYNK Vision recognises them and displays their name with a welcome message without any manual input. Or if the player has not registered a loyalty account, his or her biometric identity is assigned a personal anonymous account for ongoing engagement and tracking. This enables casino operators to truly see, analyse, rate, and reward all “carded” and “uncarded” play activity on their floor for the first time.

Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS is now launching an all-in-one, digital drink ordering system called SYNKROS Drink System, which supports everything from the at-machine consumer menu interface to the backend administrative workflow. SYNKROS Drink System allows casino properties to offer digital drink ordering to players directly from an electronic gaming machine (EGM) True-Time Display™ LCD touchscreen and/or slot screen display through True-Time Windowing™. It also allows for a convenient drink ordering method for players, while empowering properties to digitise workflows with several custom configuration options. The menus created within the SYNKROS Drink System can be offered to carded and/or uncarded players, according to property configuration. Once drinks are ordered by patrons on the casino floor, employees will be able to view and manage the requests coming through directly in the SYNKROS Drink System, with visibility to date and time of order, drink type, drink options, drink cost, Zone, Bank, Stand, Asset number, Patron ID, and Patron Name. Drink orders are received in real time, and can be completed or cancelled by permitted employees to optimally manage the requests that are coming in.



