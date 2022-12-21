1xBet nominated for 11 awards at the prestigious International Gaming Awards

The festivities to announce the winners of the International Gaming Awards will take place in London on February 6, 2023.

1xBet, the innovative betting brand founded in 2007, has been shortlisted for eleven nominations at IGA, to be held in London on February 6, 2023.

Press release.- At the end of 2022, betting company 1xBet was included in the shortlists for eleven nominations at the International Gaming Awards (IGA).

1xBet has been ranked among the best in the following categories:

Best Customer Service Company of the Year

Crypto Company of the Year

eSports Innovator of the Year

Innovator of the Year (Operator)

Live Casino of the Year

Mobile Operator of the Year

Mobile Sports Product

Online Casino Operator of the Year

Online Gaming Operator of the Year

Sports Betting Operator of the Year

Unique Gaming Company of the Year

1xBet’s representatives noted that these numerous nominations come as a confirmation of the company’s merits by the professional community.

“I am very pleased that the IGA jury appreciated our work. This year 1xBet is presented in 11 nominations, while last year our brand claimed 10 awards. Thus, the numbers achieved in 2022 are a record for our company. This is great proof that 1xBet continues its progress and will not stop there,” said the company’s speaker, Alex Sommers.

It is important for 1xBet that the winners of the award are determined by a jury made up of leading experts in the gambling industry. Their expertise and credibility lend significant weight to the IGA awards. That’s why our company is proud to be the winner of the International Gaming Awards multiple times. The list of 1xBet trophies includes awards for the Best Sports Betting Platform and the Best Live Casino.

The IGA awards ceremony will be held for the 16th time this year and, over the years, it has become one of the most significant events in the industry. The festivities to announce the winners of the International Gaming Awards will take place in London on February 6, 2023.

Last but not least, 1xBet has repeatedly become a nominee and winner of prestigious awards, including IGA, EGR, SBC, G2E Asia, EGR Nordics Awards and many others.