1xBet nominated in three categories at EGR Operator Awards 2022

The international betting company will compete for the best “Crypto Operator“, “Mobile Sport Product“ and “E-sports Operator“.

Press release.- The internationally renowned 1xBet brand has once again proved that it is among the best in the betting industry. The company has been nominated in three categories of the prestigious EGR Operator Awards 2022.

This is not the first time that the founders of the international award, which has been running since 2004, have shortlisted 1xBet among the best of the best. This year, the company will

compete for wins in three categories:

Crypto Operator

Mobile Sports Product

E-sports Operator

1xBet spokesperson Alex Sommers hopes the brand will move from being a nominee to a more high-profile role at the end of the EGR Operator Awards 2022 – as the winners.

“It’s good to know that our hard work is noticed not only by 1xBet users but also byrespected experts from the gambling industry. It’s noteworthy that we’ve been nominated in categories that we’ve been developing with particular diligence over the last year,” said Sommers.

E-sports is one of the most important areas of 1xBet’s operations. The bookmaker offers hundreds of esports events to wager on in dozens of disciplines. In addition, the brand regularly holds themed promotions with cool prizes for big CS:GO and Dota 2 tournaments. Notably the company’s list of partners includes OG Esports, Team Spirit and Tundra Esports.

1xBet has also worked productively on improving its own mobile app. This did not go unnoticed, hence the “Mobile Sports Product” nomination. Over the past year, the developers implemented many user-friendly changes: the app was redesigned globally to make it even more comfortable to use. With the 1xBet mobile app, you can make money from anywhere in the world with just a few taps.

Being recognised as a leading “Crypto Operator” is a testament to 1xBet’s commitment to staying on the cutting edge of innovation. In particular, the bookmaker offers customers the ability to make deposits in more than 20 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin and more. In addition, users can make deposits or withdrawals using tokens from football clubs such as PSG, Juventus and Roma.

The EGR Operator Awards is traditionally organised by the well-known gambling magazine eGaming Review Magazine. The statuettes will be awarded on October 27th, 2022, in London.

The awards ceremony will be attended by representatives of the world’s leading industry companies from dozens of countries. The winners will be selected by a prestigious jury of independent external judges from EGR.