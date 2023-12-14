1xBet claims to win in 7 categories at EGR Nordics Awards 2024

1xBet has reached the international EGR Nordics Awards 2024 final in seven categories.

Press release.- Global betting company 1xBet continues to collect nominations for the most prestigious awards in the iGaming industry. This time, the brand has reached the international EGR Nordics Awards 2024 final and will compete for victory in seven categories at once:

Affiliate programme

Casino operator

Customer service operator

Marketing campaign

Operator of the year

Sports betting operator

Casino platform supplier

A vote of an authoritative jury will determine the winners. The results will be announced on February 28, 2024, and the awards ceremony will occur in Malta at the Corinthia St. George’s Bay Hotel.

Representatives of 1xBet noted: “The EGR Nordics Awards 2024 are presented to the most innovative and successful companies, so we are very pleased that our colleagues highly appreciated our work in Scandinavia. It is very important for us to be included in the list of the best gambling brands in the region. The nominations confirm the correct choice of strategy and our team’s successful work.”