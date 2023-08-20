1X2 Network gains supplier licence in Michigan

The game developer has gained a supplier licence from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

US.- Casino games developer 1X2 Network has gained a supplier licence from the Michigan Gaming Control Board. It will offer titles from its in-house gaming studios, Iron Dog Studio, Prospect Gaming and AD Lunam, including 1 Million Megaways BC, 1 Million Fortunes Megaways and Iron Dog Studio’s Strike Series. Maverick, Ad Lunam’s first game, will be added.

1X2 Network CEO Kevin Reid said: “We’re immensely proud to bring out content to the USA, and Michigan represents one of the first states to fully appreciate the powerful opportunities for regulated iGaming. We share Michigan’s belief in the sector’s future being in regulation, and we welcome the challenge to strengthen our position in the U.S.A amongst such exciting competition.”

The supplier gained approval in the Canadian province of Ontario last year.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue drops to $169.3m in June

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $169.3m in gross Internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in June. That’s a decrease of 8.9 per cent compared with May’s $185.8m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that Internet gaming gross receipts were $151m and gross sports betting receipts $18.3m. Combined igaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $146.1m: $136.9m from igaming and $9.2m from internet sports betting. That’s a 1 per cent increase and 58 per cent decrease, respectively, compared to May 2023. Compared to June 2022, igaming AGR was up by 25.1 per cent and sports betting by 83.9 per cent.