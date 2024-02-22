1spin4win releases Lucky Robbery slot with Hold and Win feature

This new game boasts a Hold and Win feature, Mini and Mega Jackpots.

1spin4win’s new slot Lucky Robbery invites players to join animal bandits in a Wild West heist.

Press release.- 1spin4win invites players to join forces with animal criminals as they rob a bank in the Lucky Robbery online slot. This new game boasts a Hold and Win feature, Mini and Mega Jackpots.

Set against a cowboy background, the slot’s 5×3 layout is filled with lizard, pig, mouse, and letter symbols, creating winning combinations across the 243 paylines.

Triggered by landing 3 or more Coins, the Hold and Win feature awards players 3 respins to capture Coins filled with x1 to x100 multipliers. Each time players get a Coin, the round resets. In this bonus game, collecting 15 Coins unlocks the x1,000 Mega Jackpot, while hitting an x100 Mini Jackpot Coin instantly boosts the balance.

With medium volatility and a 97.1 per cent RTP, Lucky Robbery ensures players enjoy regular payouts, with the chance of x1,300 maximum win.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, said: “1spin4win’s Lucky Robbery draws inspiration from the legendary Rango cartoon, bringing masterfully illustrated cowboy animals to life as the slot’s main heroes.

“Our team meticulously crafted each animal’s personality in their appearance – the strong yet kind Guzz Pig, the agile and adventure-seeking Ricky Mouse, and the cunning Boss Lizard, the mastermind behind the heist. We hope players will appreciate the attention to detail in the graphics.”