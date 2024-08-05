1spin4win highlights Hold and Win mechanic in August game releases 

1spin4win looks forward to sharing these captivating new games.

The company has announced the release of four new games, including three featuring the popular Hold and Win mechanic.

Press release.- 1spin4win is set to launch four new games this month, with three of them incorporating the popular Hold and Win mechanic. The upcoming releases are: Lucky Coin Wins, Roll the Pearls Hold and Win, Lucky Jane in Egypt Hold and Win, and Lucky Bro Hold and Win.

Lucky Coin Wins

In Lucky Coin Wins, instant-win coins appear among familiar fruit symbols like plums, cherries, grapes, lemons, and oranges. Bells and Wild Sevens complete the 5×4 reels with 100 paylines. Multiplier Coins double cashouts, and Wild Sevens substitute all symbols except Coins, increasing chances for great winnings.

Scheduled for release on August 8, this game boasts a Return to Player (RTP) rate of 97 per cent, medium volatility, and a maximum multiplier of x1,000.

Roll the Pearls Hold and Win

Roll the Pearls Hold and Win features vibrant underwater reels with deep ocean creatures and pearls. Landing at least three Pearls triggers the beloved Coin, or rather Pearl, Respin game, where players can win big by collecting Pearls through respins, aiming for the x100 Minipot and x1,000 Megapot.

Scheduled for release on August 15, this game boasts a Return to Player (RTP) rate of 97.1 per cent, medium volatility, and a maximum multiplier of x1,300.

Lucky Jane in Egypt Hold and Win

Lucky Jane is back in Egypt for a Hold and Win journey. Set against an Ancient Egypt backdrop with lucky charms on the 5×3 reels, Lucky Jane in Egypt Hold and Win features the popular Coin Respin game, unlocked by 3+ Coin drops, offering chances to win Mini and Mega Jackpots.

Scheduled for release on August 22, this game boasts a Return to Player (RTP) rate of 97.1 per cent, medium volatility, and a maximum multiplier of x1,300.

Lucky Bro Hold and Win

Lucky Bro Hold and Win takes players on a treasure hunt with 3×3 reels, where nine letters double players’ wins. Finding 3+ Coins triggers the Hold and Win game, offering respins and chances to win Mini and Mega Jackpots. The Buy Bonus feature allows immediate access to this rewarding game.

Scheduled for release on August 29, this game boasts a Return to Player (RTP) rate of 97.1 per cent, high volatility, and a maximum multiplier of x1,500.

Olga Bogdanova, the art director at 1spin4win, commented: “Our decision to feature the Hold and Win mechanic in three of our four August game releases reflects 1spin4win’s commitment to delivering engaging and dynamic gameplay, blending visually captivating designs with the thrill of rewarding bonuses for our players. We’re eager to see how players respond to our top mechanic and use this data to improve our future games.”

Featuring a diverse lineup with the Hold and Win mechanic, the studio promises engaging and memorable experiences. Confident in its offerings, 1spin4win looks forward to sharing these captivating new games.