1spin4win launches Hold and Win network promotion for online casinos

The igaming provider’s promotion is scheduled from March 25 to April 2.

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced the launch of its “Hold and Win: Spring Blooming Fortunes” network drop promotion, scheduled from March 25 to April 2. Open to all online casinos featuring the studio’s games, the event boasts a €20,000 prize pool distributed across 515 cash drops and deducted from the GGR.

Participating in “Hold and Win: Spring Blooming Fortunes” enables online casinos to enhance player engagement, increase GGR and betting volumes, and improve positive brand perception.

1spin4win presents Golden Joker 100 Hold and Win, Cash’n Fruits 100 Hold and Win, Hold the Gold Hold and Win, Cash’n Fruits Hold and Win, and Cash’n Fruits 27 Hold and Win included in the promo — all sharing the same gaming mechanic. Any player’s losing spin in these slots with a minimum bet of 0.5 euro can result in a single cash drop directly credited to their balance, requiring no additional action from the casino.

Hold and Win is a widely recognized slot mechanic with valuable Coin symbols. By landing 3+ Coins, players trigger the Bonus round with only Coins and 3 respins to drop as many of them. Each Coin appearance resets the round.

The promotion supports diverse currencies, ensuring a global player base. There are 16 accepted currencies, including EUR, USD, and crypto BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT.