1/ST, Tabcorp, ARC and RMG form strategic alliance

They aim to create an international network of rights holders to distribute racing content.

UK.- 1/ST, the UK’s Arena Racing Company (ARC) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and Australian betting operator Tabcorp have announced the creation of a strategic alliance. They aim to create an international network of rights holders to distribute racing content across various global markets.

They aim to enhance accessibility to additional racing content and services to cater to the specific preferences of different audiences and ensure a 24/7 schedule across different time zones. 1/ST and Tabcorp had partnered in November to launch a portfolio of racing content on Tabcorp’s platform, supporting pari-mutuel betting and fixed-odds wagering.

See also: Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission reveals shortlist for executive director position