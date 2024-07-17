Zillion Games presents its new game: “Buffalo’s Sun 2”

Set in the heart of the Wild West, this classic 6×4 slot offers an immersive experience packed with thrilling adventures and big rewards.

Press release.- Zillions Games unveiled its latest creation “Buffalo’s Sun 2“. This new addition is a dynamic game that boasts stunning graphics and places the iconic buffalo symbol in the spotlight. With an incredible 4,096 ways to win, this beloved game promises endless excitement. Set in the heart of the Wild West, this classic 6×4 slot offers an immersive experience packed with thrilling adventures and big rewards.

“Buffalo’s Sun 2” offers a unique combination of innovative mechanics and captivating graphics that will keep players engaged and entertained. With features like Free Spins and Hold and Win, players are guaranteed an exhilarating experience with substantial winning opportunities. The Wild West theme, combined with iconic buffalo symbols, appeals to a wide audience, enhancing player retention and satisfaction.