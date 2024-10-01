Xtremepush’s CRM and loyalty marketing solution added to Sportradar’s suite of retention services

The agreement enables Sportradar to help its operator clients identify and retain high-value bettors and customers likely to churn.

Press release.- Xtremepush has announced a strategic agreement with Sportradar which sees the global sports technology company add a new, comprehensive player engagement solution to its marketing services offering.

Xtremepush’s unified solution combines a real-time Customer Data Platform, omnichannel activation, optimisation, and gamification tools in a single solution.

The agreement enables Sportradar to help its operator clients identify and retain high-value bettors and customers likely to churn. Combined with the artificial intelligence capabilities that underpin Sportradar/Vaix’s predictive CRM & Personalisation technology, the new offering delivers highly personalised omnichannel customer communications that drive retention and increase lifetime value.

“The collaboration further solidifies Xtremepush’s trusted position as a long-term partner to the industry’s most prominent names, with its flexible technology proving to be a springboard to success for operators worldwide,” the company said.

Tommy Kearns, CEO of Xtremepush, said: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Sportradar, a true industry leader. As an established figure within the betting industry working with tier-one partners all over the world, they expect the best. It is great to be building on the successes of our existing relationship.

“We look forward to delivering the full Xtremepush solution to Sportradar’s clients, enabling them to leverage our extensive suite of personalisation and communication tools for enhanced engagement and retention.”

Paolo Personeni, EVP managed betting services at Sportradar, said: “Combining Xtremepush’s solution with our own market-leading technology will enable our clients to enhance the communication they have with their customers. The engagement suite empowers clients to interact in a more meaningful, personalised way, leading to increased retention.”