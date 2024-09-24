Sportradar launches paid search to boost operators’ customer acquisition efforts

Ad:s paid search increases operators’ registrations by more than 30 per cent and first-time deposits by more than 40 per cent.

Press release.- Sportradar today announced the addition of paid search to its ad:s marketing service, allowing operators to more effectively reach and acquire customers searching betting and gaming-related topics online.

With paid search receiving up to 50 per cent of operators’ digital marketing budgets, this enhancement to ad:s means Sportradar’s industry-specific marketing service now covers all major digital advertising channels, allowing operators to comprehensively and efficiently acquire customers.

By integrating its premium content, including live data, live odds and real-time jackpots, into operators’ websites to create dynamic landing pages, Sportradar’s ad:s paid search now provides operators with greater search coverage, increased ad relevance and more accurate targeting. This superior addition addresses historical SEO challenges, ensuring search results now reflect customers’ interests and content preferences.

Beta tests of the ad:s paid search solution have demonstrated a more than 30 per cent uplift in customer registrations and an over 40% increase in first-time deposits.

Nikolaus Beier, SVP Marketing Services at Sportradar, said: “Paid search is an essential marketing channel for betting operators to acquire customers. Only Sportradar, through the combination of our unrivalled expertise and innovative technology, can deliver the industry’s most effective, efficient and comprehensive paid search solution for operators’ customer acquisition efforts.”

Paid search is the latest channel added to Sportradar’s ad:s marketing services. Launched in 2019, ad:s’ proprietary, multi-channel marketing technology delivers data-driven campaign efficiency across programmatic display, video, audio, digital-out-of-home (DOOH), and paid social media as well as sponsorship services for more than 150 operators globally.

Sportradar adheres to the highest standards of socially responsible advertising across its ad:s service, with all campaigns complying with regulations. The company is committed to ensuring its teams and partners have the talent, knowledge and experience to meet industry best practices, market compliance guidelines and integrity standards.