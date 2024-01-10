Xpoint gains gaming licence in Maryland

With the addition of its Maryland licence, Xpoint is now licensed in 16 US states.

US.- Geolocation technology provider Xpoint has gained a gaming licence in the US state of Maryland. The firm has also announced a partnership with operator Crab Sports. Under the terms of the deal, Crab Sports will implement Xpoint’s Verify solution for its geolocation needs in the state.

Xpoint’s Verify solution determines whether players are within the specified betting jurisdiction and makes sure those regions comply with the necessary state gambling regulations. With the addition of its Maryland licence, Xpoint is now licensed in 16 US states. The company also holds a license in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Xpoint CEO Manu Gambhir said: “Maryland represents a compelling opportunity for sportsbook operators, and it has proven to be an extremely lucrative yet competitive market. We are proud to have supported Crab Sports since their launch in Maryland last year, and we are committed to ensuring that the Xpoint platform continues to reliably and efficiently handle all geolocation needs so that our operator partners can focus on what they do best – operating their sportsbook.”

Crab Sports launched in Maryland in July 2023 through a partnership with Gaming Innovation Group’s iGaming Cloud. The launch followed licence approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) and a controlled demonstration of its online sports wagering platform.

Maryland casinos generate $165.6m in gaming revenue in December

Maryland’s six casinos generated $165.6m in gaming revenue in December, marginally up 0.3 per cent compared to December 2022 and 5 per cent higher than the $157.7m accumulated in November. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $70.8m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by the Live! Casino & Hotel with revenue of $60.6m. Horseshoe Casino reported $15.2m, Ocean Downs Casino $7m, Hollywood Casino $7.6m and Rocky Gap Casino $4.4m. Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.